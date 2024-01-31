(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s shares climbed the most in more than three and a half years after Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda announced a bigger than expected buyback of up to 100 billion yen ($682 million) to go with trading gains.

The stock rose as much as 7.9% on Thursday morning, the biggest intraday jump since April 2020, before paring some gains. Shares are now trading at their highest since August 2015.

“Earnings are recovering,” from their bottom in the first three months of 2023 Mia Nagasaka, a Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. analyst, wrote in a report. That, along with the scale of the announced buyback, “looks positive.”

Fixed-income revenues came in above the average of five of the biggest Wall Street lenders, while investment banking had its best quarter since the year ended March 2017 when comparisons became possible, Japan’s biggest brokerage said Wednesday.

The results put Nomura on course to post an annual profit growth for the first time since Okuda became CEO in April 2020. Japan’s largest brokerage posted net income of around 50 billion yen in the three months ended Dec. 31, just above the average estimate of three analysts.

The firm was profitable in each of its three overseas regions for the first time in three years, as global markets saw client activity pick up in the latter half of the past quarter with the interest rate outlook becoming clearer.

