(Bloomberg) -- Nomura International Plc’s currency trading desk isn’t seeing major buyers of the pound in the wake of Prime Minister Boris Johnson resignation.

Sterling is moving on “pure momentum against technical levels,” said Antony Foster, the firm’s head of FX spot trading. “We have seen no GBP buyers of any note.”

The pound rose 0.5% against the dollar on Thursday, trading near $1.20 as Johnson said he would step down in the wake of scandals and a mass resignations.

Sterling is already down 11% this year, with investors increasingly concerned about the rapid pace of UK inflation and a central bank that’s hemmed in by the threat of recession.

It’s a “very difficult macro backdrop, which is not being helped by the political situation,” said Foster. “Sentiment is clearly hugely against the pound.”

