(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. unveiled plans to almost double profit by the end of the decade, in part by making its key wholesale division finance its own operations and shifting resources to areas where it wants to grow.

Japan’s biggest brokerage seeks to generate income before taxes of more than ¥500 billion ($3.2 billion) by the year ending March 2031, Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda said in a presentation to investors on Tuesday, as it tries to cement an earnings revival. The wholesale business — which does trading and investment banking — needs to sustain growth based on “self-funding,” he said.

Nomura last year saw its annual profit grow for the first time since Okuda took charge in 2020, as the firm reaped the benefits of a revival in financial markets at home. But challenges persist, as costs remain elevated at the wholesale business led by Christopher Willcox, prompting the company to look for growth in other areas such as trust banking and investment management.

“Up until now, we have placed a priority on allocating resources for the wholesale business, but in this presentation, we made it clear where we want to grow,” Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura told investors. The wholesale division “will generate profit internally and expand from there, instead of us shifting extra resources to it. We have introduced the concept of self-funding to put such discipline in place.”

In a separate presentation, Willcox outlined a target to cut the wholesale arm’s cost-to-income ratio to 80% by March 2031 from the current 94%. The division will increase the proportion of “risk-light, low-volatility businesses,” he said.

International wealth management, which had a “break-out” year, is aiming for more than $35 billion in assets under management in the medium term and $60 billion in the long term, Willcox said. In the highly competitive field where the likes of UBS Group AG and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. jostle, he said Nomura wants to break into the top 15 wealth managers in Asia.

Nomura maintained a ¥288 billion target for combined pretax profit at the three main business segments — which also include the recently renamed wealth management division serving individual clients at home, and investment management — for the current fiscal year. It also kept a goal to increase return on equity of 8% to 10%, up from last fiscal year’s 5.1%.

So far, the wealth management division is ahead of the plan, while investment management is in line. Wholesale is behind targets with its performance dragged down by factors that increased costs, Okuda said in his presentation.

“We are positioning this year as an important one to achieve even better results,” Okuda said, adding that ROE of 8% is achievable. “At the same time, it is exactly at times like these that we must launch new initiatives to create a foundation for future sources of income. We can’t stand still.”

Shares of Nomura have jumped 38% this year as it rode the wave of a domestic stock market rally that has seen investors flock to Japanese equities. The shares slipped 1% on Tuesday in Tokyo.

“The Japanese market is attracting a lot of attention — this environment presents a great opportunity for Nomura,” Okuda said.

In China, where Nomura has overhauled its business following snowballing losses, Okuda said the firm will continue to operate with strict cost controls. The business environment in China is tough for the financial industry as well as other sectors, he said.

Read more: Nomura Redraws China Strategy, Cuts Jobs After Losses Deepen

The Tokyo-based company identified India and the Middle East as growth regions. In India, the firm said it plans to invest in its onshore platform to deepen its client franchise across all business lines. In the Middle East, it is looking to hire specialist sales as well as build local structuring, product and trading capabilities.

The two markets have huge business potential, Okuda said, adding that there are opportunities to expand wealth operations in India.

Other Highlights

Okuda said Nomura will be mindful of mergers and acquisitions as options to expand its client base

The company will continue its expansion from public to private markets, as it has done since 2021

Nomura will carry out share buybacks and take other steps to boost shareholder returns flexibly

--With assistance from Taiga Uranaka.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.