(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Nomura analysts expect a broad stimulus package from the European Central Bank akin to deploying “the kitchen sink” when officials convene to set policy in September.

Apart from a rate cut, which is now widely seen as the least that the ECB will do next month, economists at the Japanese bank forecast a change in guidance on the direction of interest rates, an introduction of a tiering system, and a new bond-buying program, they said in a note on Friday.

“There are plenty of policy options left open to the ECB when it meets in September -– at which point it looks set to pull the trigger on many of them simultaneously,” the analysts said. “It is questionable how significant an impact all of this will have on the economy, however.”

ECB officials are worried that investors are losing faith in their ability to revive inflation, the account of their July meeting showed on Thursday, increasing the chances that more than one stimulus measure will be announced at their Sept. 12 meeting. Finnish central banker Olli Rehn recently called for a significant package that would overshoot market expectations.

Here are the details of what Nomura expects from the ECB:

A 10 basis-point cut in the deposit rate with an accompanying system of exemptions to insulate “banks flush with cash against the ravages of low interest rates.” It may also make terms of the new longer-term loans to banks more generous

A restart of QE with 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in monthly purchases until the end of next year, coupled with lifting of the limit on how much bonds it can own from a single government issuer to at least 40% from 33%

Removal of a specific date from its policy language signaling how long rates will stay low. ECB is likely to just say the policy will continue for an “extended period”

To contact the reporter on this story: Piotr Skolimowski in Frankfurt at pskolimowski@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Iain Rogers

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.