(Bloomberg) -- The omicron variant suggests the pandemic could be shifting to a more manageable endemic Covid-19, ushering in faster growth in major economies and surging demand for services, Nomura Holdings Inc. said.

An analysis of omicron’s impact on early-hit nations like the U.K. and Canada shows shorter duration waves, faster descents from peaks and lower death rates than the delta variant, Rob Subbaraman at Nomura said in a research note. That means the psychological fear factor could soon fade, unleashing pent-up demand for services, he said.

“After two years of the global pandemic, it is excusable to be gloomy, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Subbaraman wrote. “Taking the glass-half-full view, it seems more clear than anytime in the past two years that the pandemic is transitioning to endemic Covid-19, which will no longer be novel.”

To be sure, the current omicron spread, combined with China’s zero-Covid strategy, may cause the world’s manufacturing workshop to be locked down, said Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura.

But in an optimistic scenario, a household rotation from durable goods to services in the U.S. and Europe would speed up growth, which would keep inflation pressure high and central banks hawkish. China could be the laggard as it’s expected to stick to its zero-Covid strategy through the winter Olympics and National People’s Congress in March, according to the note.

