(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. shares fell after earnings plunged and Japan’s largest brokerage took a $341 million provision for an ongoing legal case.

The stock declined 7.3% as of 9:34 a.m. in Tokyo Monday. The firm on Friday said it’s set aside 39 billion yen for the transaction in the U.S. that dates back to before the global financial crisis, after reporting a 95% slide in net income.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“Their earnings overall pale by comparison” with competitors, he said, noting “weak” revenue from bond trading and a slower recovery in its equity business.

-- Shin Tamura, banking analyst

The latest blow adds to tough year that’s already seen the broker take a $2.9 billion hit from its dealing with Archegos Capital Management LP, a firm set up to manage the fortune of trader Bill Hwang. The firm has taken steps to bolster risk management, suspended senior executives and has stopped offering cash prime-brokerage services in the U.S. and Europe.

Nomura’s result stands in stark contrast to a stellar quarter from Wall Street’s largest banks, after the pandemic gave a massive boost to firms’ trading and dealmaking units.

(Updates share price in second paragraph, chart.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.