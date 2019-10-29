(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. posted profit for a third straight quarter as trading revenues made up for a slump in the domestic retail business.

Net income was 138.6 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with an 11.2 billion yen loss a year earlier, Japan’s biggest brokerage reported Tuesday.

The result may ease pressure on Chief Executive Officer Koji Nagai, who is trying to sustain a recovery in the firm’s global operations and reverse weakness in the retail business at home. Signs of progress on cost cuts have propelled the shares to a 10-month high.

A one-time, 73.3 billion yen boost from the sale of a stake in the firm’s Nomura Research Institute Ltd. affiliate buoyed the results.

