(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. booked a 245.7 billion yen ($2.3 billion) hit from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management last quarter, leading to a net loss for Japan’s biggest brokerage.

The loss totaled 155.4 billion yen for the three months ended March 31, widening from 34.5 billion yen a year earlier, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

Nomura has exited over 97% of its positions with a U.S. client that Bloomberg understands to be Archegos. The results shed more light on the damage to the Japanese firm from the debacle, a month after it warned that it may incur a $2 billion loss from the transactions.

The episode has blemished what would have been a bumper first year in charge for Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda, raising questions about Nomura’s risk-taking as it seeks to compete with global rivals.

“We conducted a full review of existing prime brokerage transactions and reviewed positions in other financing-related businesses, confirming no other similar transactions,” Nomura said in a presentation.

