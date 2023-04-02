(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc named Rudolf Hitsch head of north Asia for its international wealth management business as the Japanese bank builds out its operations that to cater to the rich in the region.

Hitsch, previously head of North Asia at Citi Private Bank, will be based in Hong Kong and report to Ravi Raju, Nomura’s head of international wealth management. He will be responsible for client relationship management teams covering north Asia in a newly created role, according to a statement from the bank.

Hitsch, who is fluent in Mandarin, has about 25 years of experience in private banking serving Chinese clients. He spent more than a dozen years building Citi’s offshore China and Taiwan private banking business and overseeing the growth of the Hong Kong business. Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management in Hong Kong.

Nomura has hired around 50 private bankers in its international wealth management business over the past 2 1/2 years as it focuses on its core markets of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

