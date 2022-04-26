(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. plans to diversify its operations in Europe where it’s lost money for four straight quarters.

Japan’s biggest brokerage intends to boost its sustainability-related business in the bloc and start infrastructure financing, Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura said after the firm eked out a small profit of 31 billion yen ($242 million) for the quarter ended March 31, helped by a one-time gain from the share sale of think tank Nomura Research Institute Ltd.

“We are deeply aware that we ought to take firm measures,” Kitamura said during a call with analysts. “We will aim to improve our profitability in the European region by diversifying revenue channels.” Nomura’s costs in Europe are likely to remain high partly because the region is the firm’s international hub, he said.

Nomura’s operations in Europe posted pre-tax losses of 4.2 billion yen in the fourth quarter, according to a statement Tuesday. In total, the brokerage’s overseas business lost money on a pre-tax basis for the second consecutive year. The firm has only been profitable outside of Japan for two of the past 10 years.

Last year, Nomura lost tens of millions of dollars on transactions linked to U.K. inflation when a new trading strategy backfired, according to people familiar with the matter. The Tokyo-based firm attempted to expand its sterling-based inflation-trading business in early 2021, but traders were stung by sharp moves in U.K. consumer prices and lost about $30 million last year instead.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.