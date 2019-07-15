Nomura to Pay $25 Million to Clients Misled on Bond Valuations

(Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. unit will repay customers about $25 million to settle U.S. regulators’ allegations that it failed to supervise traders who made false statements in negotiating sales of mortgage securities.

Nomura Securities International Inc. traders misled clients about the prices they paid for commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Monday statement.

