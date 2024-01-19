(Bloomberg) -- Noom Inc., a company that makes apps to aid weight loss, is expanding into online fitness to address the decline of muscle mass seen in some patients taking popular new obesity treatments.

Noom has teamed up with online-fitness company FitOn Inc. to add “Muscle Defense,” a program aimed at helping patients keep muscle as they shed pounds using GLP-1 drugs, the company said Friday in a statement.

With the program, Noom is beefing up its involvement in the use of GLP-1 weight-loss treatments from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co., leaders in a market expected to reach $100 billion in sales by the end of the decade. Noom sees an opportunity in optimizing patients’ use of the drugs to make sure they remain strong and fit, Chief Executive Officer Geoff Cook said in an interview.

“When you’re on a GLP-1, it’s less about necessarily minding the calories and more about minding your nutrition while learning about healthy eating practices, changing your relationship to food, thinking about food even as medicine,” said Cook, who joined the company in July.

Members of Noom’s program will receive access to exercise videos designed by obesity specialists along with educational materials geared towards minimizing muscle loss. Some studies indicate that people taking GLP-1s are at risk of losing muscle without making dietary changes and increasing exercise.

“The older you are, the harder it is to regain that muscle mass,” said Robert Kushner, a professor of medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University who isn’t involved in the program. “The only way that we know to maintain or sustain that muscle mass is to use the muscle as well as an adequate diet of protein and calories.”

The rollout of the program will begin in March, and follows Noom’s pivot to tailoring other services for people taking weight-loss drugs, including the broader GLP-1 Companion program that launched earlier this year.

“We’re at an inflection point in obesity care,” said Kushner. “We have to be very careful about how we’re using these highly effective drugs and making sure that we’re helping individuals get healthier rather than just get leaner or thinner.”

