‘Nope’ Tops Box Office in Latest Win for Director Jordan Peele
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Jordan Peele’s “Nope” led the North American box office this weekend, another feather in the cap for a writer-director known for weaving social commentary into his horror films.
- The movie from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures generated an estimated $44 million in US and Canadian ticket sales, Comscore Inc. said on Sunday. That was below the $56 million that BoxOffice Pro had forecast and the studio’s projected $45 million to $50 million.
- Walt Disney Co.’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” also from Universal, finished in second and third place, respectively.
- Horror films have been among the more dependable box-office draws during the pandemic because they attract a younger, male audience that has been more willing to venture out to theaters.
- “Nope” is the latest in a string of pictures from Peele, whose work includes 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us.” It focuses on a family of horse trainers coping with supernatural occurrences. The film, which had an 82% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reunites Peele with actor Daniel Kaluuya, who also starred in “Get Out.”
- Cinema attendance has rebounded this summer thanks to new releases from familiar franchises. The calendar is beginning to get a little light, however, with “DC League Of Super-Pets,” and “Bullet Train,” a thriller starring Brad Pitt, among the most promising films ahead.
