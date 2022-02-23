(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s halt in the approval process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia is pushing Europe’s summer prices for the fuel to a rare premium over those for winter.

The bullish market structure, known as backwardation, occurs when nearby futures contracts are more expensive than those at a later date. It’s also not very common for prices in the summer -- when demand is low -- to be higher than in the winter. The spread signals challenges to secure future supplies from Russia, Europe’s biggest provider.

For months, the continent has faced supply risks due to historically low gas inventories and limited flows from Russia via Poland and Ukraine. The decision on Tuesday to freeze certification of Nord Stream 2 to penalize Russia for recognizing Ukraine’s breakaway republics further adds to the uncertainty.

The link was seen as a way to boost flows and help replenish depleted storage sites for next winter, while helping cushion the impact of Germany’s retirement of nuclear and coal power plants.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecasts for European gas prices this year, with the biggest increase, 92%, for the summer contract, versus a 70% gain for the winter contract.

The halt in the pipeline’s approval process “implies a very likely delay in the startup” of the link versus previous expectations, the bank’s analysts wrote in a research note. That is “leading us to tighten our expected summer ‘22 gas balance for the region.”

Europe’s gas supply remains at risk, even as the continent has received more liquefied natural gas in the first two months of the year than Russian gas, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. The researcher expects high prices to remain through 2022, spurring more pipeline gas from Norway and more global imports of LNG. But Europe will need to compete with Asia for LNG.

“Despite improved market dynamics, there is further upside risk to current prices in 2022, as traders price in the risk of Russian supply disruption,” Kateryna Filippenko, principal analyst for Europe gas research at Wood Mackenzie, said in an emailed note.

A March 2023 contract on the Title Transfer Facility in the Netherlands, Europe’s biggest gas hub, is trading at 84.456 euros a megawatt-hour, compared to 87.501 euros for the July 2022 contract.

“We now expect incremental gas exports from Russia will remain negligible for the remainder of this year, upending European gas balances,” Sindre Knutsson, head of gas markets research at Rystad Energy AS, said in a note. “It is realistic to expect gas volumes transiting through Ukraine to be halted in the event of an escalation.”

Rystad expects “upward price corrections” by the end of the year and into 2023, “which may move to closer reflect 2022 averages compared to the steep backwardation currently shown on the forward curve,” Knutsson said.

