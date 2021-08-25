Nord Stream 2 Won’t Be Exempted From EU Rules, German Court Says

(Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the controversial gas pipeline project owned by Gazprom PJSC, lost a German court fight to sidestep European Union rules separating production from transportation, a decision that may delay the start of the operations.

The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid by Gazprom to overturn the German Network Agency’s decision to impose the EU measures.

