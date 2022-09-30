(Bloomberg) -- Whichever way you look at it, the amount of natural gas bubbling up in the Baltic Sea from Russia’s ruptured Nord Stream pipelines is massive.

The underwater pipes, damaged by what European and US leaders say was sabotage, contained 778 million cubic meters of gas, based on data compiled by the Danish Energy Agency. That would be enough to meet three days’ supply for Germany, Europe’s biggest user of the fuel. It’s also the same as two-and-a-half days of production from Norway, currently the continent’s top gas supplier.

Another way of looking at it is: the lost volume is equivalent to what can be carried on five liquefied natural gas tankers. This is an increasingly important source of fuel for Europe as it seeks alternatives to Russia, which has been squeezing energy supplies to Europe for months.

The Nord Stream pipelines traverse the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, running on the seabed in international waters. Two leaks are in Sweden’s economic zone, and two in Denmark’s. The pipelines were already out of action, but any hopes that Russia might have turned the taps back on have been dashed.

Denmark expects all the remaining gas to have left the ruptured pipelines this Sunday. After that, the operator and authorities may start underwater checks to see what’s happened and how big the damage is.

