(Bloomberg) -- Finland won’t start a formal investigation into Nordea Bank Abp after U.K. investor Bill Browder filed a criminal complaint accusing it of money laundering.

Finnish police have been reviewing the case since October, after Browder alleged that Nordea let $234 million in suspicious funds flow through its Finnish branch. In a tweet on Tuesday, Browder said he will appeal the decision.

“They claim the money never touched Finland and was beyond the 10 year statute of limitations. Both are untrue,” he wrote.

Police in Finland sought help from the country’s financial regulator to assess whether Nordea’s controls against money laundering were adequate.

Browder made similar filings to other Nordic prosecutors last year, and Swedish authorities have already decided against starting a probe, in part as the amounts alleged to have flown through Nordea’s branch there were relatively small. A Browder complaint against Danske Bank A/S was followed by multiple criminal investigations.

Nordea has said it’s aware of Browder’s allegations and that it’s working with the relevant authorities. The bank has since beefed up its defenses against money launderers, it says.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kati Pohjanpalo in Helsinki at kpohjanpalo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.