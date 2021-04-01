(Bloomberg) -- A Swedish prosecutor has charged a managing director within Nordea Bank Abp’s leveraged finance unit with suspicion of severe insider trading.

“The criminal activity can be considered as severe as it has taken place systematically over several years, and due to the special position of the bank employee,” Pontus Hamilton, a prosecutor at the Swedish Economic Crime Authority, said in a statement.

The long-time Nordea employee at the bank’s Stockholm office was arrested on Feb. 11 following allegations he had leaked information obtained through his work to a friend. That person’s family then traded on the information, it is alleged.

The suspect’s appointed lawyer, Sofia Bjorksten, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Nordea spokeswoman Afroditi Kellberg told Bloomberg the bank welcomes the probe, and that it has “zelo-tolerance toward employees that overstep internal policies, laws and rules.”

The securities that were traded between 2016 and 2020 comprised the shares of Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Gunnebo AB, Consilium AB and Cloetta AB, public court documents show. The prosecutor has requested that 2.5 million kronor ($286,000) should now be seized from the suspects.

The prosecutor says the Nordea banker was on the insider list in all of the cases, which means that he “to the highest degree” was involved in the transactions.

The main hearing at Stockholm District Court starts April 13 and is expected to last four days. A total of six people face charges.

