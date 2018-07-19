(Bloomberg) -- The Nordic region’s biggest bank reported profit in the second quarter that exceeded market estimates and committed to a forecast that it will make more money in 2018 than it did last year.

Nordea Bank AB saw net income grow to 1.09 billion euros ($1.27 billion), just beating the 1.05 billion-euro estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts, according to a statement sent from Stockholm on Thursday. Net fee and commission income was in line with market expectations, coming in at 800 million euros, versus the estimated 799.3 million euros.

Click here for more on Nordea’s 2Q earnings

“We have started to see our efforts to increase customer satisfaction bearing fruit and we see signs of improving momentum across our various businesses among both corporate and household customers,” Chief Executive Officer Casper von Koskull said in the statement.

More than any other bank in the region, Nordea has focused on revamping its operations to prepare for the digital age. Von Koskull said last year that part of that focus requires cutting about 6,000 jobs, including 4,000 full-time staff, as humans make way for technology.

Nordea will soon be based in Helsinki, as the only global systemically important bank in the Nordic region moves its headquarters into the euro zone and under the supervision of the European Central Bank. Von Koskull has said the relocation gives the bank a more predictable regulatory environment, after Nordea criticized Sweden’s tougher standards on everything from capital adequacy to its ambitions with the state resolution fund.

“Although we expect some modest growth for the remainder of the year, given the slower first half of 2018, it is unlikely that the repeating revenues in 2018 will reach the 2017 level,” von Koskull said. “But we still expect to report higher net profit in 2018 versus 2017.”

In its report for the first quarter, Nordea had already signaled its forecast for slightly higher revenue in 2018 would be difficult to achieve.

Nordea is “on track” to meet its cost guidance while loan losses “in the coming quarters are expected to be lower than the long-term average,” the CEO said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niklas Magnusson in Stockholm at nmagnusson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net;Christian Wienberg at cwienberg@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.