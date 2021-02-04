(Bloomberg) -- Nordea Bank Abp beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter after profit came in almost 5% better than expected, thanks to smaller impairments than feared and a top line that was slightly better than the market had anticipated.

Fourth-quarter net income was 725 million euros ($871 million), exceeding the average analyst estimate of 693 million euros, according to the report published on Thursday. Nordea’s net interest income reached 1.17 billion euros, just beating the 1.16 billion-euro estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Net loan losses were considerably smaller than forecast, at 28 million euros.

Nordea has spent years cutting jobs and streamlining its organization amid pressure from shareholders to become more profitable. Since taking over as chief executive in late 2019, Frank Vang-Jensen has accelerated the pace of change, amid concerns investors might run out of patience.

On Thursday, Nordea guided for further cost reductions, estimating total costs below 4.6 billion euros in 2021.

Nordea proposed a dividend of 0.39 euros per share for 2020, and “will decide in February to distribute 0.07 euros per share as the first instalment of the delayed 2019 dividend of 0.40 euros per share.”

It also proposed paying the remaining part of the 2019 dividend, which is 0.33 euros per share, as well as the 2020 dividend, for a total of 0.72 euros per share. Nordea said those payments would be made after September, in keeping with the European Central Bank’s recommendation.

