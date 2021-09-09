(Bloomberg) -- Sampo Oyj, the biggest owner of Nordea Bank Abp, continued selling down its stake in the Nordic region’s largest lender in a deal that could be worth as much as 745 million euros ($880 million).

Sampo is offering institutional investors up to 73 million shares in Nordea via an accelerated bookbuild offering, the Helsinki-based company said on Thursday. The shares may be priced at 10.20 euros each, according to terms seen by Bloomberg, compared with a book value of 7.93 euros each on June 30.

If the shares are sold in full, the insurer’s stake in Nordea will fall by 1.8 percentage points to 10.1% of all outstanding shares.

Sampo said it aims to materially reduce its ownership in Nordea by the end of August next year, though Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos has said the intention is to exit the holding in full. Sampo is focusing its strategy and capital allocation toward P&C insurance.

