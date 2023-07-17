(Bloomberg) -- Nordea Bank Abp, the biggest bank in the Nordic region, reported better than expected profits in the second quarter, supported by tailwind from rising interest rates, and raised its full-year profitability guidance.

The Helsinki-based bank’s net interest income rose 40% to €1.83 billion ($2.1 billion) in the three months through June, it said in a statement on Monday. That exceeded the €1.81 billion average analyst estimate. Net income at €1.34 billion also topped estimates averaging at €1.26 billion.

“We have again shown that we can generate stable and sustainable profit growth,” Nordea Chief Executive Officer Frank Vang-Jensen said in the statement. “We have upgraded our outlook for the full year and expect return on equity to be comfortably above 15% in 2023.”

The shares of Nordea and most other Nordic banks have underperformed European peers amid worries over exposures to Sweden’s troubled commercial real estate companies. Nordea is one of the four biggest lenders in Sweden but has the lowest exposure among them to that subset of the property market.

It holds a €572 million buffer against future losses, unchanged in local currencies, and said net loan losses in the second quarter amounted to €32 million.

“Our loan portfolio is large and spread evenly across the Nordic region and across different sectors. This is a structural advantage, which enables us to avoid larger concentrations,” Vang-Jensen said. “We see no real signs of stress in our portfolio, but are naturally following the impact of macro developments on our customers very closely.”

