(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy is set to continue shrinking next year as it is further tested by rates staying higher for longer, Nordea Bank Abp economists said.

While the Scandinavian country has withstood a rapid increase of borrowing costs better than economists had expected, interest rates remaining at a higher level will constitute another test that is set to weigh on output next year, according to the region’s largest bank, which now expects a 0.5% contraction of GDP in 2024, from a previous forecast of an 0.2% drop.

“The unexpected economic resilience, notably in the US, suggests that the ‘higher for longer’ scenario will materialize,” Nordea’s economists said in a forecast update. “If so, Swedish households will remain under pressure from high interest rates.”

That pressure should lead to weak household spending and a further drop in housing prices, by 5-10%, according to the bank, which also notes that export markets are unlikely to boost growth.

“Our forecast for the Swedish economy is comparatively pessimistic, but it should still be considered as a soft landing,” according to the economists. “Given the strong starting point, the deviation from the long-term GDP trend is small during the forecast period. The decline in employment is noticeable but still relatively moderate.”

