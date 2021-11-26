(Bloomberg) -- Nordea Bank Abp has suspended two senior analysts whose controversial note it retracted earlier this week.

“We have initiated an internal review, and the two analysts will not write or publish during the review,” said Martin Persson, head of Large Corporates & Institutions, in a message relayed by the Helsinki-based bank on Friday.

The bank on Wednesday took down from its website a research note by Chief Analyst Martin Enlund and Global Chief Strategist Andreas Steno Larsen, which referred to governments battling Covid-19 as “lockdownistas” and questioned the efficacy of the vaccines.

