(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest aircraft leasing company filed for Chapter 11 as it seeks to restructure its finances for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Denmark-based Nordic Aviation Capital A/S sought bankruptcy protection in Richmond, Virginia to overhaul about $6 billion of debt. On Sept. 24, the company reached an agreement in principle with creditors to fix its balance sheet.

