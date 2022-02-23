3h ago
Nordic Baby Bump, Ukraine Fallout, Shipping Woes: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Nations on Europe’s northern rim bucked the trend of plunging fertility rates, which put spotlight on their robust social safety nets
- Escalating tensions in Ukraine won’t shift the Federal Reserve off its path toward March liftoff, but a slide into conflict between Russia and Ukraine could slow rate hikes heading into the second half of the year Bloomberg Economics writes
- Omicron is ripping through cargo ships, raising concerns that a surge in cases, coupled with China’s tightened quarantine requirements for vessels, could delay supply chain stabilization for the shipping industry
- Rome, Milan and cities across Italy have become clogged with scaffolding after real-estate owners rushed to tap generous government programs to fund energy-efficiency renovations
- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled it will need to hike further than previously expected
- Australia’s annual wages growth edged higher last quarter, while remaining short of levels needed to bring forward an interest-rate hike
- Chile’s incoming Finance Minister Mario Marcel pledged to reduce uncertainty and seek to control debt levels
