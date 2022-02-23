(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Nations on Europe’s northern rim bucked the trend of plunging fertility rates, which put spotlight on their robust social safety nets

Escalating tensions in Ukraine won’t shift the Federal Reserve off its path toward March liftoff, but a slide into conflict between Russia and Ukraine could slow rate hikes heading into the second half of the year Bloomberg Economics writes

Omicron is ripping through cargo ships, raising concerns that a surge in cases, coupled with China’s tightened quarantine requirements for vessels, could delay supply chain stabilization for the shipping industry

Rome, Milan and cities across Italy have become clogged with scaffolding after real-estate owners rushed to tap generous government programs to fund energy-efficiency renovations

New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled it will need to hike further than previously expected

Australia’s annual wages growth edged higher last quarter, while remaining short of levels needed to bring forward an interest-rate hike

Chile’s incoming Finance Minister Mario Marcel pledged to reduce uncertainty and seek to control debt levels

