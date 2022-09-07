(Bloomberg) -- Nordic Capital and CVC Funds have increased their offer price for Swedish glass repair company Cary Group to 70 kronor ($6.5) per share in an attempt to sway shareholders who had previously resisted the takeover.

The consortium announced plans to buy the firm for 65 kronor per share, equating to 8.57 billion kronor at the end of June, just nine months after the company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

AMF Pension, the third largest shareholder in Cary Group, said it would turn down the original offer as it didn’t reflect “the long-term value of the company.” In August, the bidding consortium only controlled 40% of the group’s share capital.

The revised offer is recommended by an independent bid committee appointed by Cary Group’s board and will not be increased further, Nordic Capital and CVC Funds said in a statement. The new level values Cary Group at 9.2 billion kronor and is equivalent to the price set at its initial public offering. The consortium has also extended the acceptance period for the offer to Sept. 22.

