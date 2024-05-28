(Bloomberg) -- German wheelchair maker Sunrise Medical is looking to raise €240 million ($261 million) in fresh capital from an initial public offering in Frankfurt, as the country’s first-time share sale market rebounds.

The company announced its intention to list in the summer with plans to issue new shares to qualified investors, it said in a statement on Tuesday. Its shareholder Cidron Liberty Systems, which is controlled by Swedish investment firm Nordic Capital, also plans to sell some existing shares. A listing may value Sunrise Medical at about €2 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Malsch, Germany-based Sunrise designs and makes manual and powered wheelchairs and mobility scooters and aids. The company had sales of €605 million in 2022, according to its profile on Nordic Capital’s website. The private equity firm acquired Sunrise from buyout firm Equistone Partners in 2015.

Buyout firms are returning to the European IPO market to monetize assets after having mostly shied away for the past two years. There’s now renewed appetite for new listings, while private equity firms are coming under increasing pressure from their own investors to return capital.

Germany is turning out to be one of the busier venues for listings in Europe, with Springer Nature, the academic publisher backed by BC Partners, adding a raft of banks for a renewed listing attempt in Frankfurt, Bloomberg News has reported.

The two German IPOs that have come to market so far have had a mixed reception. Perfume retailer Douglas AG has dropped since pricing its €890 million IPO at the bottom of a marketed range in March, while military gearbox maker Renk Group AG has surged since it made a second attempt to come to market with a fixed-price offering in February.

Read More: Frankfurt Eyes Return to Form as IPO Pipeline Grows

BofA Securities, UBS Group AG and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are the joint global coordinators.

--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.