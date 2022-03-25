(Bloomberg) -- The Nordic network managers are taking steps to help their Baltic counterparts in case Russia curbs or completely cuts electricity exports to its smaller neighbors.

The companies together with their Baltic counterparts have made preparations for a scenario in which Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were abruptly desynchronized from the Russian power grid, Finland’s Fingrid Oyj said in a statement on Friday. In such a situation, the system would require frequency support from the Nordics, the company said.

The Baltic states are still reliant on their neighbor in the east for a large chunk of their electricity needs, even though they’ve boosted connections and links with some of the Nordic nations. They are also part of the Nord Pool market, which covers some of northern Europe.

Elering AS, AST and Litgrid AB, the electricity system operators of the Baltic States, earlier this month reduced the transmission capacity for electricity imports from Russia to 300 megawatts to mitigate risks to their network in case of sudden disruptions.

