(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Norsk Hydro ASA is restarting some systems in its extrusion and rolled products areas to ensure deliveries to customers after the Norwegian aluminum maker was hit by a massive ransomware cyber attack.

The company on Wednesday said it had detected the “root cause” of the attack and was making progress, but that it wasn’t yet clear how long it would take to restore stable computer systems. The attack began late Monday.

“Hydro still does not have the full overview of the timeline towards normal operations, and it’s still too early to estimate the exact operational and financial impact,” the company said.

It said it will on Wednesday restart “certain systems” in its extruded solutions and rolled products areas, where metal is fashioned into finished products for use in construction, cars and other manufactured goods.

This will “allow for continued deliveries to customers,” Hydro said.

Hydro is a leading supplier of aluminum products in North American and European markets, providing specialized parts to industrial customers. It has more than a dozen aluminum facilities in Europe, from Norway to the U.K., including those producing primary metal or using aluminum extrusion. The company’s market share in the extrusion segment is around 20 percent in Europe and 23 percent in North America.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sveinung Sleire in Oslo at ssleire1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Stephen Treloar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.