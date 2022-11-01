(Bloomberg) -- Finland and Sweden reiterated they plan to ask for no opt-outs from hosting NATO’s bases or nuclear weapons as they join the defense alliance.

Asked at a press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday whether Finland would allow nuclear weapons in its territory during peace time or seek to opt out from such a move in the future, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters her country doesn’t want to “close any doors” and that there should not be “any preconditions” to its NATO membership.

No proposal has been made to place nuclear warheads or permanent NATO troops in the two Nordic countries whose joining is under ratification by allies. Years of requests for bases by the Baltic nations have gone unheeded by the alliance, and US atomic weapons are located in a handful of NATO members, underscoring such resources tend not to be freely distributed.

Marin said the matter isn’t actively discussed in Finland as the Nordic countries await the ratification of their membership by Turkey and Hungary. Her views were echoed Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who said “it’s very natural of Finland and Sweden to act very jointly in these matters and have the same formalization.”

“Finland and Sweden should draw exactly the same conclusions,” and “embrace” all of NATO’s capabilities, Kristersson said.

The head of Sweden’s Armed Forces, Micael Byden, recommended that Sweden in an initial stage should refrain from making any reservations regarding cooperation on nuclear weapons.

“To draw red lines even before we’re becoming a member only creates obstacles and frictions,” he said during a separate news conference on Tuesday.

--With assistance from Anton Wilen.

