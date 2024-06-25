(Bloomberg) -- Boozt AB, an online Nordic department store, has banned thousands of customers for returning an excessive number of purchased items.

The retailer has blocked about 60,000 of a total 3.5 million customers, in a bid to reduce the significant costs associated with “serial returners,” the company said in a statement. “Their behavior is too expensive for both the company and the environment,” it added.

Returns are costly for retailers both in lost revenue and in the cost of trying to turn around an item to be sold again. In some instances items returned aren’t fit to be sold again, leading to waste. In the UK alone, returns are expected to increase to more than £7 billion ($8.9 billion) by 2027, according to GlobalData. The biggest driver of returns is ill-fitting clothing and footwear.

Boozt’s savings by blocking customers amounts to “many millions,” the retailer said, without specifying an exact figure.

Shares of Boozt were up about 1% at 12:09 pm local time. The stock is up 11% in the past year.

