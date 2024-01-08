(Bloomberg) -- The volume of commercial property transactions in the Nordic region fell to the lowest level in a decade last year, in an ominous sign for landlords needing to offload assets to bolster their finances.

In 2023, only €20 billion ($21.9 billion) of properties traded hands in the region, property adviser Colliers International Group Inc said in an emailed statement. Activity tumbled by 64% in Finland compared with a year earlier, while volumes in Norway, Sweden and Denmark slumped by slightly more than half.

The stalling transaction market poses a major hurdle for indebted landlords such as Oscar Properties Holding AB and Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB as they grapple with balance sheets burdened with billions of dollars of debt amassed in the cheap-money era. With bond markets out of reach for a lot of companies, many are scrambling to raise cash via the bank market, equity financing or asset sales.

Residential and logistics properties accounted for 26% of the transaction volume, according to the data compiled by Colliers. Public properties, which represented 17% of the market in 2022, fell to 10% of the volume last year.

