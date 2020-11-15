Nordnet to Go Public in Stockholm With $1.1 Billion of Stock

(Bloomberg) -- Nordnet AB, a Swedish digital savings and investments platform, plans to list as much as 9.8 billion kronas ($1.1 billion) of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The company will list 94 million shares at 88 to 104 kronas apiece, it said. The stake is about 38% of the company, sold by investors including Nordic Capital and Öhman Intressenter. The shares are expected to start trading on Nov. 25.

After the listing, Öhman Intressenter and Nordic Capital will still be among Nordnet’s largest shareholders, along with Premiefinans, as well as individuals tied to Chairman Tom Dinkelspiel.

