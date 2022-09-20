(Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc. adopted a poison pill Tuesday in an attempt to avoid any hostile takeover attempts following the flurry of such bids that buffeted Kohl’s Corp. for months.

The Nordstrom board approved the move, formally known as a shareholder rights plan, days after El Puerto de Liverpool SAB, a Mexican company that operates an upscale department store chain, disclosed a 9.9% stake in the US retailer. That makes Liverpool the second-largest shareholder after the Nordstrom family.

Nordstrom’s board is “trying to make the point that it’s not a business that’s for sale at this point,” GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders said in an interview. Executives at the department store “really just want to make sure they can focus on the business,” he said.

Kohl’s also adopted a shareholder rights plan after receiving buyout offers earlier this year. For months, executives were consumed with addressing those offers and other activist investors’ concerns about the company’s strategy. “The Kohl’s situation was enormously distracting,” Saunders said.

A Kohl’s takeover never materialized.

Since that frenzy of investor interest in a major US department store, interest rates have gone up, making a buyout of a retail company even less likely because it would be more expensive. And the Nordstrom family’s nearly 30% ownership stake is an additional hurdle to any potential takeover bid.

Liverpool said in a regulatory filing on Friday that its stake in Nordstrom “represents an attractive opportunity for geographical diversification of its assets” and not a first step at a potential takeover. Liverpool’s shares have fallen 6% since it announced the Nordstrom stock purchases on Sept. 15. Liverpool’s market capitalization is around $6.5 billion, more than double that of Nordstrom.

“We don’t expect Liverpool to become more aggressive in its investment stance,” Barclays analysts led by Antonio Hernandez said in a research note. Liverpool made a failed effort to expand into Chile in 2017.

Nordstrom shares have fallen 15% this year, as the retailer struggles with excess merchandise and slowing consumer demand, making it an easier potential target. Nordstrom cut its full-year outlook in August. “You wouldn’t have to be a gigantic company now to buy a controlling stake in Nordstrom because the stock price is so low,” Morningstar analyst David Swartz said.

Still, Nordstrom is trying to get on the front foot in case Liverpool changes its stake to active from passive or teams up with other investors to place a bid. The board “is trying to prevent this company from potentially doing a hostile takeover of Nordstrom,” he said.

Nordstrom said in a statement that the rights plan wasn’t “adopted in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire control of the company, and is not intended to deter offers that are fair and otherwise in the best interests of all Nordstrom shareholders.”

A poison pill allows existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares at a discount, effectively diluting the ownership interest of the hostile party. Poison pills are common among companies under fire from activist investors or in hostile takeover situations.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.