Nordstrom falls after cutting its full-year earnings forecast

Investors had been expecting Nordstrom Inc.’s affluent shoppers to largely insulate the department-store operator from the consumer pullback that’s forced other retailers to downgrade their outlooks this earning season. But Nordstrom is feeling the pain at its off-price Rack stores, which cater to more budget-conscious buyers.

The company cut its full-year outlook on Tuesday, citing troubles primarily at its off-price stores. It now sees revenue growth of 5 per cent to 7 per cent in the current fiscal year -- down a percentage point from the previous range. This scales back Nordstrom’s bolstered outlook it gave in May and represents a disappointment for analysts who had expected sales to be near the top of the earlier range, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Nordstrom shares fell 13 per cent at 5 p.m. in New York trading. The stock has gained 2.6 per cent in 2022 through Tuesday’s close.

“Customer traffic and demand decelerated significantly beginning in late June, predominantly at Nordstrom Rack,” Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom said in a statement. “We are adjusting our plans and taking action to navigate this dynamic in the short term, including aligning inventory and expenses to recent trends.”

The Nordstrom Rack business continues to cause headaches for the company. At the end of last year, Nordstrom said that poor inventory planning at the off-price chain had dragged on revenue growth. In the company’s second quarter, which ended July 30, robust demand from more resilient high-end shoppers wasn’t enough to counter weakness at Rack. The company now plans to clear out inventory.

Nordstrom’s Rack weakness is also the latest evidence of budget-conscious shoppers’ pullback as inflation starts to pinch. Earlier on Tuesday, Macy’s Inc. cut its full-year forecast for profit and revenue on tighter consumer budgets and the likelihood of steeper markdowns to clear inventory. Its upscale Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury businesses did well, however.

Other high-end US consumer companies, such as Capri Holdings Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., Estee Lauder Cos. and Tapestry Inc., have also trimmed forecasts or projected lower-than-expected growth in recent weeks. Much of that weakness, however, has been attributed to China, which is seeing reduced demand amid strict anti-COVID measures, and a strong US dollar.