Nordstrom: Fiscal Q4 earnings snapshot

The retail industry is disappointed but not surprised Nordstrom left Canada: Expert

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of US$134 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $134 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.69 billion.

Nordstrom expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $2.05 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JWN