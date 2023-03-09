(Bloomberg) -- A Norfolk Southern Corp. freight train derailed Thursday morning in eastern Alabama.

There were no reports of injuries or hazardous materials released in the incident in which approximately 30 cars went off the track outside of the Quad Cities area of White Plains about 6:45 a.m., the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement. The railroad has a cleanup crew on site, the agency said.

The incident occurred just hours before Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw’s testimony before a Senate panel following a major chemical derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that has sparked scrutiny of the railroad company’s safety practices.

