(Bloomberg) -- Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache cautioned that easing monetary policy too soon could weaken confidence in the central bank’s ability to tackle inflation and entail costs that may be “substantial.”

Speaking in her second annual address, the Norges Bank chief echoed comments made by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde earlier on Thursday. Wolden Bache’s remarks come as investors increasingly peg Norway as the last in the G-10 sphere of major currencies to pivot to easing.

“It pays to be patient,” Wolden Bache told an audience of politicians, business executives and public leaders in Oslo. “Countries that lowered interest rates early on when inflation showed signs of slowing, experienced a resurgence in inflation more often” than others, she said, invoking the findings of International Monetary Fund economists.

Norwegian rate-setters last month held the benchmark rate at a 16-year high of 4.5%, pausing what is the longest string of hikes among major currency jurisdictions. They also stuck to a message that “there will likely be a need to maintain a tight monetary policy stance for some time ahead.”

The krone has weakened over the past two years, in part due to a slower pace of hikes than the Federal Reserve and ECB, making the task of reaching the 2% inflation target more difficult for Wolden Bache and her monetary policy committee. They’re trying to balance reining in price growth while keeping unemployment under control.

“We could have brought inflation down faster, but unemployment would probably have risen more,” she said on Thursday.

But it leaves Norway’s inflation among the fastest in western Europe, with Norges Bank expecting consumer price growth to average 4.4% this year. While economists are forecasting 3.5%, that would still clock in at the quickest pace among major currency holders, indicating that an easing of policy may be further down the line than expected previously.

Traders in overnight swaps now price in only a 45% chance of a key rate cut by the June meeting, while at the start of the year, a rate cut had been fully priced in by the May decision.

“Whether households and firms expect inflation to hit target precisely is not necessarily of material importance,” Wolden Bache said. “History has shown, however, that if confidence starts to slip, the cost of bringing down inflation again may be substantial.”

