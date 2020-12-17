(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank said it will probably be able to start raising interest rates earlier than previously signaled, as it weighs the threat of the pandemic against a gradual economic recovery.

The forecast “implies a somewhat faster rate rise than projected in the September 2020” outlook, the Oslo-based bank said on Thursday. It kept its main rate at zero, as expected.

The krone gained as much as 0.6% against the euro.

Norway has weathered the Covid crisis better than most, placing less pressure on the central bank to resort to extreme support measures. Investors now expect Norges Bank to be the first in the so-called G-10 currency sphere to start raising rates, with some expecting a hike as early as next year.

“Low interest rates are contributing to speeding up the return to more normal output and employment levels. This reduces the risk of unemployment becoming entrenched at a high level. On the other hand, house prices have risen markedly since spring. A long period of low interest rates increases the risk of a build-up of financial imbalances,” the bank said.

Norway has never cut rates below zero or experimented with quantitative easing, in part because most of its stimulus has been fiscal. This year, the government withdrew record sums from its $1.2 trillion wealth fund, the world’s biggest, forcing the investor to liquidate assets to provide the necessary cash.

The bank signaled that significant uncertainty remains, as the pandemic deepens its grip across Europe.

“The sharp economic downturn and considerable uncertainty surrounding the outlook suggest keeping the policy rate on hold until there are clear signs that economic conditions are normalizing,” Governor Oystein Olsen said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Norway’s krone will end 2020 as the worst performing of the world’s 10 most-traded currencies, in part due to the economy’s reliance on oil (it’s western Europe’s biggest producer). That exchange-rate weakness has helped push inflation above the central bank’s 2% target, with underlying annual consumer prices hitting 2.9% in November.

