(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank brought forward the timing of what will probably be the rich world’s first interest rate increase since the pandemic broke out.

The Oslo-based bank, which kept its main rate unchanged at zero on Thursday, as predicted, said it now expects to start raising its benchmark deposit rate in the “latter half” of this year.

“This implies a somewhat faster rate rise than projected in December,” when it indicated a first increase in early 2022, it said.

The krone gained about 0.5% against the euro after the announcement. Most economists had been expecting a slightly more hawkish tone from the bank, given the economic outlook.

An outlier among advanced economies, Norges Bank has long been expected to start winding back monetary support sooner than its peers. That’s in part thanks to record fiscal measures backed by Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest. Without having to issue a single bond to pay for its economic relief package, Norway has avoided the deep crisis that engulfed most of Europe.

As the European Central Bank and the Riksbank of neighboring Sweden signal a protracted period of extreme stimulus, Norges Bank Governor Oystein Olsen is now piecing together a path toward more normal policy. He’ll do so after having managed to avoid unconventional measures such as quantitative easing or negative interest rates.

Norway’s finance ministry said this week its main scenario is for the economy to grow 3.7% this year, and 3.6% in 2022. That’s after ending 2020 just 1.4% smaller than before the pandemic hit (the economy of the euro zone shrank 6.8% last year).

“There is substantial uncertainty surrounding the economic recovery ahead, but there are prospects that economic activity will approach a normal level earlier than projected in the December 2020 Monetary Policy Report,” Norges Bank said.

The bank said it “placed weight on the contribution of low interest rates to speeding up the return to more normal output and employment levels.” It also said the krone’s “appreciation and prospects for moderate wage growth suggest that inflation will move down ahead.” Finally, the bank said it “placed weight on the marked rise in house prices since spring 2020. A long period of low interest rates increases the risk of a build-up of financial imbalances.”

