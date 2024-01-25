(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank kept borrowing costs at a 16-year high and reiterated the need for durably tight monetary policy to squeeze inflation out of the economy.

Norges Bank held the key deposit rate at 4.5% on Thursday, as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey. That’s the highest since December 2008.

This being a so-called interim meeting, officials didn’t provide new forecasts, nor did they elaborate on their outlook from December that rates could begin to see a gradual decline from the “autumn.” That specific wording was dropped from Thursday’s statement.

“The outlook for the economy does not seem to be significantly different than in December, but we have not made new forecasts, so we’ll return to that,” Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in an interview in Oslo, when asked about the omission.

Norwegian policymakers still see that “there will likely be a need to maintain a tight monetary policy stance for some time ahead,” they said in a statement, sticking to language they used last month. Changes in the outlook could force either another rate hike or an earlier cut, the governor and her colleagues added.

The krone gave up earlier gains, trading at 11.3917 per euro at 1:36 p.m. in Oslo. Traders in overnight swaps now price in a 17% likelihood of a key rate cut by June, down from 87% a day before the meeting.

Bigger peers such as the European Central Bank have sought to push back against aggressive bets on easing, needing to see additional evidence that inflation has been tamed. While the krone has strengthened recently, its weakness in recent years has stoked price growth, giving Norway’s rate-setters cause to tread even more carefully before considering cuts.

“While not rocking the boat and staying as neutral as it gets, Norges Bank is little interested in starting a discussion on the timing for a potential rate cut,” Kjetil Martinsen, Oslo-based chief economist at Swedbank AB, said in a note to clients. He expects the rate to be lowered in June. “The rate path says during second half of this year, but Norges Bank will let the data do the talking. They are not in a hurry.”

Officials highlighted the recent increases in the currency, saying that it’s “stronger than expected,” while also noting that its losses last year “will likely restrain disinflation.”

Most analysts see the currency gaining this year. Some — including Norway’s largest lender DNB Bank ASA — see more weakness as they don’t expect bets of imminent rate cuts globally to materialize.

Even as Norway has had the longest tightening cycle in the G-10 sphere of major currency jurisdictions, its slower rate hikes versus the Federal Reserve and the ECB have been cited as a key reason for the krone’s relative losses, along with declining fossil-fuel prices.

“We believe that the lack of dovish direction from the Norges Bank at a time when many other central banks are pivoting toward an easing bias could provide some support for the krone,” Dominic Bunning, head of European FX research at HSBC, said in a note to clients.

Core price growth slowed in December to 5.5%, more than most analysts expected, while staying close to the central bank’s estimate. That compares with core inflation in the single-currency area of 3.4% last month.

Adding to evidence of a slowdown, Norway’s mainland economy contracted in November for the first time in three months. Even so, with a weaker krone boosting profitability in Norwegian industry, the upcoming round of wage bargaining this spring could fuel concerns of a potential wage-price spiral.

“Of course, the outcome is uncertain and wage growth is one of the factors that will matter for our inflation forecasts,” Wolden Bache said in the interview. Still, she said the bank’s December projections presume wage growth will “moderate somewhat from this year on the back of a somewhat less tight labor market,” and that weaker profitability outside manufacturing could dampen pay increases.

