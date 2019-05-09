(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Norway’s central bank said it will probably raise interest rates in June, three months after the last increase, as policy makers break with a global trend and commit to tightening.

The economy of Western Europe’s biggest oil exporter is nearing full capacity as its labor market grows tighter and inflation creeps above Norges Bank’s target. But with central bankers in Europe and the U.S. taking a much more cautious approach, committing to higher interest rates doesn’t come without its risks. Policy makers in Norway kept the benchmark interest rate at 1%, as expected.

The decision comes after a rate hike in March, when Governor Oystein Olsen indicated another increase could come within the following half year.

“The Executive Board’s current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks suggests that the policy rate will most likely be raised in June,” Olsen said in a statement on Thursday.

The krone initially jumped on the news, before trading little changed against the euro. Kristoffer Kjaer Lomholt, a senior analyst at Danske Bank, said the fact that Norges Bank is now pointing to a June hike “more explicitly” comes after many in the market had already priced in such forward guidance. As a result, “the market impact should be limited,” he said.

“The outlook and balance of risks continues to imply a gradual increase in the policy rate,” Norges Bank said on Thursday. It acknowledged that the global outlook is looking less certain, but pointed to continued strength in the Norwegian economy.

“The uncertainty surrounding global developments persists,” the bank said. “In Norway, capacity utilization appears to be rising broadly as expected, while inflation has been slightly higher than projected. Overall, new information indicates that the outlook for the policy rate for the period ahead is little changed since the March report.”

Norway’s economy is growing faster than a lot of its peers. Unemployment is below 4 percent and underlying inflation was 2.7 percent in March. What’s more, the krone has so far remained weak despite the country’s economic strength, which has given the central bank more room to raise rates without hurting exports.

Joachim Bernhardsen, an economist at Nordea Bank, said the hawkish signals from the Norwegian central bank may not help the krone. “Yes, Norges Bank is hiking but risk sentiment is souring, which seems to dominate,” he said. “As such, I am still reluctant to bet on any significant EURONOK downside in the short term.”

(Adds economist comments.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Sveinung Sleire in Oslo at ssleire1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Tasneem Hanfi Brögger, Christian Wienberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.