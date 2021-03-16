(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank is likely to keep its key policy rate unchanged when it meets on Thursday, but Bloomberg Economics expects policy makers to tweak the outlook for rates to flag a liftoff this year. The economy will experience only a slight blow from the second set of containment measures imposed early this year, allowing Norges Bank to prepare for a recovery. BE forecasts the benchmark rate will increase to 0.75% in the second half of 2022.

