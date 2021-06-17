(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s central bank moved closer to a series of interest-rate increases that would put it ahead of most of the rich world in unwinding the crisis policies triggered by the pandemic.

“In the Committee’s current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in September,” Governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement on Thursday, after keeping the benchmark deposit rate at zero as expected. The bank’s previous forecast had been less specific, pointing to tightening in the second half of the year.

The krone, which is among this year’s best performers of the world’s 10 most-traded currencies, gained about 0.5% against the euro.

The hawkish signal from Norway comes less than 24 hours after the Federal Reserve sent shock waves through U.S. markets by indicating a faster pace of policy tightening than previously expected. The shift in tone follows months of speculation that recent spikes in inflation could be more than just transitory.

Read More: Fed Sees Two Rate Hikes by End of 2023, Inches Towards Taper

In Norway, where the government has been able to tap the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund to boost the economy, recent data suggests that sentiment is rebounding as unemployment drops. Meanwhile, Norway’s strong krone has led to slower price gains, with underlying inflation dropping below the central bank’s target last month.

Norway is in the process of winding back Covid restrictions amid signs the pandemic is receding. Still, an update of the national vaccination schedule earlier this week pointed to possible delays in getting the population immunized amid an expected cut in supplies from Pfizer Inc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.