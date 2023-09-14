(Bloomberg) -- Norges Bank’s regional network survey showed the outlook for Norway’s economy is gradually softening, backing expectations that the central bank is likely to end monetary tightening next week.

The central bank’s contacts see output growth slowing to 0.1% in the fourth quarter from a forecast 0.3% gain this quarter, Norges Bank said in a statement on its website, citing weaker construction activity and easing household demand.

The data is the last key input for Norges Bank ahead of its rate decision next week, and underpins expectations of another quarter-point hike by policymakers to 4.25%. While employment keeps rising and wage growth is seen declining at a slower pace than expected earlier, it follows a surprise inflation slowdown in August that has reduced investor expectations of one more key rate hike.

“Overall, the report points to a soft landing of the Norwegian economy,” Dane Cekov, a senior strategist with Nordea Bank Abp, said in a note. “While the report supports a last rate hike next week, rate cuts will be far away in time.”

