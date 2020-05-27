North American equity markets extended gains in early trading Wednesday, with the S&P/TSX Composite up 0.12 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gaining two-tenths of a per cent, the S&P 500 up 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforming its peers, up 1.4 per cent.

The rally has the major U.S. indices back to levels not seen since March, with the S&P 500 back above the psychological 3,000 point level.

In Toronto, big bank earnings season continued, with shares of Royal Bank of Canada up about two-tenths of a per cent, and Bank of Montreal shares sliding nearly seven-tenths of a per cent. The banks set aside a record amount of cash to deal with potentially sour loans in the face of the COVID-19 fallout.

Oil prices slipped from an 11-week high after a report surfaced Russia is looking to open the spigots and increase production. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 2.2 per cent to trade at US$33.60 per barrel, and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select was down 2.52 per cent to US$25.52 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was essentially unchanged against its U.S. counterpart to trade at 72.66 cents U.S.