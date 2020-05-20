4:20 p.m. ET: North American equities end higher, oil pushes towards US$35



North American equity markets capped Wednesday’s trading session solidly in positive territory, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 up 1.67 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.67 per cent higher, and the Nasdaq Composite Index up 2.08 per cent.



In Toronto, the breadth of the rally was limited, with six of the 11 TSX subgroups finishing the day in positive territory, led by information technology, industrials and energy. Materials, health care, and utilities were the largest percentage decliners.



The health care sector was dragged lower by Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Hexo Corp., which were also the worst performers on the index at large.



Oil continued to march higher, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 4.9 per cent to US$33.50 per barrel, while Alberta’s Western Canadian Select gained 3.77 per cent to trade at US$23.94 per barrel.



The Canadian dollar was higher against its American counterpart, rising two-tenths of a cent to 71.93 U.S. cents, though the greenback was broadly weaker against its major-market peers.

The Canadian dollar rose by about a third of a cent against its U.S. counterpart to 72.07 cents U.S., though the greenback was broadly weaker against all of its major-market peers.