North American equity markets were in rally mode to start the week, following global indices higher after Chinese state media stoked enthusiasm over markets.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.4 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.5 per cent.

The jump in global stocks came after a front-page editorial in China’s Securities Times declared that fostering a healthy bull market in the wake of the pandemic would be paramount to the economy.

In Toronto, the rally was widespread, with all 11 TSX subgroups in positive territory, led by a more than two per cent rise in the information technology sector.

Investors sold some traditional safe-haven assets during the flight to equities, pushing the Japanese Yen, U.S. dollar and U.S. treasuries lower. The Canadian dollar was essentially flat against its U.S. counterpart at 73.80 cents U.S.

Oil prices were under modest pressure, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate falling 0.9 per cent to US$40.27 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select slid a third of a per cent to US$31.49 per barrel.