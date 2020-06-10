North American equity markets closed out the session mixed, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 0.84 per cent, the S&P 500 falling 0.53 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 1.04 per cent lower and the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.67 per cent.

The S&P 500 and Dow Industrials whipsawed in the mid-afternoon session, breaking into positive territory for a brief stretch in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision. The U.S. central bank kept rates unchanged and indicated they could remain that way for years, but also said some of the damage inflicted by the pandemic could prove permanent.

In Toronto, eight of the 11 TSX subgroups closed in negative territory, with energy health care and real estate posting the largest percentage declines. Only materials, consumer staples and information technology closed in positive territory.

Oil clawed back some lost ground, with West Texas Intermediate finishing the session essentially flat at US$39 per barrel after declining following reports that U.S. stockpiles hit record levels. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select rose 2.50 per cent to US$30.33 per barrel.